Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$25.37. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$25.16, with a volume of 252,389 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

