Maple Market Capitalization Tops $4.35 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $6.74 or 0.00020955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $65,453.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

