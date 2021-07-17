Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $37,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $2,011,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

