Marc Prieur Sells 5,922 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.31. 98,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MYR Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in MYR Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

