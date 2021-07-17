Mariana Garavaglia Sells 9,375 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.46. 852,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,759. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,710,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

