Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Down 47.0% in June

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,241 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 32.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 585,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,885. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

