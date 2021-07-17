MarketPeak 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.00 or 0.00790014 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

