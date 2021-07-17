Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Marlin Business Services worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1,079.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 245.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 27.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

