Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Short Interest Update

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 175,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 92.0% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 343,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 164,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ MRLN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.67. 14,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marlin Business Services has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.