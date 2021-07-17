Marlin (POND) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $43.47 million and $3.89 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00145797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,157.58 or 1.00037570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

