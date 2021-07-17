Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Stock Holdings Boosted by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,849 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRACU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,123,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000.

MRACU opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

In other news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $1,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

