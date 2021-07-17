Mask Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $43.47 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $50.91 million and approximately $43.47 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00012517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.58 or 0.00802779 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

