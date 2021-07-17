Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Honeycomb Asset Management LP

Honeycomb Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,908 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.3% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,491. The company has a market capitalization of $383.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $35,488,018 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

