Maxcoin (MAX) Achieves Market Cap of $312,338.50

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $312,338.50 and $32.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,775.31 or 1.00003541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00035465 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.01223684 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00371155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.00371601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050752 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

