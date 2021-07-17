M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 142.39 ($1.86). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.77), with a volume of 103,705 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAA. Liberum Capital increased their target price on M&C Saatchi from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.60) price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £165.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.76.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

