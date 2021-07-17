McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,328 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of McAfee worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of McAfee by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.