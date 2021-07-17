Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $56,700.41 and approximately $14.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mchain has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006169 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,935,725 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

