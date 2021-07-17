Mdex Market Cap Tops $803.48 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004671 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $803.48 million and $45.58 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00102230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00144548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,709.08 or 1.00459280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,919,654 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

