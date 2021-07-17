Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 196.52 ($2.57). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 64,724 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MER shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 258 ($3.37).

Get Mears Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.25 million and a PE ratio of 4.84.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.