Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Director Acquires $22,964.80 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $22,964.80.

NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

