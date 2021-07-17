MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post sales of $5.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.89 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. MediWound reported sales of $4.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $26.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 million to $29.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.68 million, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $22.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at $242,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

