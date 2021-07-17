Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Insider Wedbush Securities Inc Buys 6,136 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) insider Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 6,136 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,509.20.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.94. The company had a trading volume of 158,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.43.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.