MEET.ONE Trading 487.4% Higher Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 624.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $10.50 million and $13,008.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 487.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00104062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00144047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,795.16 or 0.99915499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

