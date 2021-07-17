Megacoin (MEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $314,628.94

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $314,628.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.53 or 0.00381992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,575,307 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

