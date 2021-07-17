MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Elizabeth A. Cook Sells 2,000 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00.

NASDAQ:MGTX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 79,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,566. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $642.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGTX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $6,894,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,102,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,118,000 after buying an additional 389,105 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 61.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MeiraGTx by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 212,078 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

