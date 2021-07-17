Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in June

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.2 days.

Shares of SMIZF remained flat at $$6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMIZF. Oddo Bhf raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

