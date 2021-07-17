Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in June

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.2 days.

Shares of SMIZF remained flat at $$6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMIZF. Oddo Bhf raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.