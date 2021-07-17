Meme (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.65 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $490.75 or 0.01557751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $13.74 million and $1.65 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.00370380 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001523 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

