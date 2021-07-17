Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0410 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $4,537.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

