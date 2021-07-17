Merculet (MVP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $146,139.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Merculet has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $146,139.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00145797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,157.58 or 1.00037570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

