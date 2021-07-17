Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Up 56.3% in June

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 17,264,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,892,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,719,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 689,655 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,365,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 3,616,501 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $20,220,000.
About Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
