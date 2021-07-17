Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Up 56.3% in June

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 17,264,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,892,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,719,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 689,655 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,365,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 3,616,501 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $20,220,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $191.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.73. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.