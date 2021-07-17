MetaHash (MHC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $757,120.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $26.02 million and approximately $757,120.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00103167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00144340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.89 or 0.99634552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,841,007,154 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,243,911 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

