Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.20

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.20 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 445,313 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metal Tiger in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 31.35 and a current ratio of 31.87. The stock has a market cap of £38.20 million and a PE ratio of 9.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.20.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

