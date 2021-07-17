Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Methanex reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Methanex stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 589,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,653. Methanex has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Methanex by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Methanex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Methanex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

