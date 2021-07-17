Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$41.03 on Friday. Methanex has a one year low of C$24.44 and a one year high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.03.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.6420208 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$61.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.58.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

