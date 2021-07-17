Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:MXE opened at $12.19 on Friday. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 293.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

