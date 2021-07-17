MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Short Interest Update

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the June 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Shares of MGP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.67. 634,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,086. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

