Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 1,000,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,658. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

