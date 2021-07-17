Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 1,000,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,658. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.