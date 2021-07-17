MIB Coin Trading Down 41.8% Over Last 7 Days (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $278,355.90 and approximately $185.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00032782 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 420,025,261 coins and its circulating supply is 142,723,333 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

