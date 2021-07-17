Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the June 15th total of 585,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MFGP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 632,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

