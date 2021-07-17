Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.47.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.61.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.