Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

MBCN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.72. 12,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,957. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $150.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,291.95. Also, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.