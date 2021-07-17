Mining Core Coin (MCC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,824.00

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Mining Core Coin has a market cap of $19,683.23 and $18,824.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

