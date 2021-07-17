Minter Network Hits Market Capitalization of $15.17 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.17 million and $4,993.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00143998 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00020465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,443,868,936 coins and its circulating supply is 4,238,659,369 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

