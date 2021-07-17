MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $353,912.05 and $54.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,772.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,910.20 or 0.06012184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.01388696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.27 or 0.00381687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00132807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.87 or 0.00622766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00390416 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00297299 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

