Mirror Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.54 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00009417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $232.93 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

