Mirrored Apple Price Up 1.4% This Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $33.82 million and $27,096.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $146.79 or 0.00461983 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00103559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00145749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,710.82 or 0.99800580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 230,389 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

