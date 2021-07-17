Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust One Day Volume Hits $111,113.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $111,113.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $359.98 or 0.01129747 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00103794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00146359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,730.30 or 0.99580816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 98,546 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

