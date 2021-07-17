Mirrored Netflix Market Capitalization Hits $28.65 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $542.23 or 0.01715912 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $67,896.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 52,845 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

