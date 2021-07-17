Mirrored United States Oil Fund Achieves Market Cap of $27.05 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $27.05 million and approximately $37,868.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $50.09 or 0.00158585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00144345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,737.59 or 1.00480033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 539,973 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

