Mist Price Down 11.4% This Week (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $8,506.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mist has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

